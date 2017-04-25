Davie Hay: Brendan Rodgers in same class as Jock Stein

The Hoops legend says the manager has brought a more attacking style to the team.

Legend: Hay says Rodgers can become a Celtic great. SNS Group

It is right to talk about Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in the same breath as previous managers Jock Stein and Martin O'Neill, according to Davie Hay.

Hay, who played for and managed Celtic during his career, says there is a real chance of Celtic going the entire season unbeaten as well as winning the treble.

The Hoops legend also hailed Rodgers for getting his side to play "the Celtic way".

He said: "If it were to happen he would go down in history and I think it would just be the start of a long-term legacy with Brendan in charge of Celtic.

"He has been fantastic. Apart from the players, he deserves a great amount of credit as do Dermot Desmond and Peter Lawwell for appointing him.

"There is a chance, I've said for a while there is a chance [of going unbeaten], they still have difficult games."

He added: "Saturday will be a difficult game despite what happened on Sunday, they have a big test up at Pittodrie because Aberdeen will want to put a marker on them before the cup final.

"So it is not done and dusted but it is getting close to it, but I think the real target they are going for is the treble.

"It would be some achievement; the treble is the one they will really be targeting."

Hay said Rodgers has brought a distinctive style to the team.

"I remember early doors saying they are playing a Celtic way, they are playing attacking entertaining winning football," he said.

"If you look at the progression they have made, even in the Champions League, they improved their performances throughout the campaign and the big test next season is the qualifiers.

"I look back to the team that played last year in the semi-final and look how this team has come under Brendan Rodgers."

He added: "They were winning last season in the league as well but this season it's the style of football and that is one of the reasons they have gone unbeaten.

"Celtic are playing the attractive football and winning football that you would associate with Celtic."