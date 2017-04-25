  • STV
  • MySTV

Davie Hay: Brendan Rodgers in same class as Jock Stein

Ronnie Charters

The Hoops legend says the manager has brought a more attacking style to the team.

Legend: Hay says Rodgers can become a Celtic great.
Legend: Hay says Rodgers can become a Celtic great. SNS Group

It is right to talk about Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in the same breath as previous managers Jock Stein and Martin O'Neill, according to Davie Hay.

Hay, who played for and managed Celtic during his career, says there is a real chance of Celtic going the entire season unbeaten as well as winning the treble.

The Hoops legend also hailed Rodgers for getting his side to play "the Celtic way".

He said: "If it were to happen he would go down in history and I think it would just be the start of a long-term legacy with Brendan in charge of Celtic.

"He has been fantastic. Apart from the players, he deserves a great amount of credit as do Dermot Desmond and Peter Lawwell for appointing him.

"There is a chance, I've said for a while there is a chance [of going unbeaten], they still have difficult games."

He added: "Saturday will be a difficult game despite what happened on Sunday, they have a big test up at Pittodrie because Aberdeen will want to put a marker on them before the cup final.

"So it is not done and dusted but it is getting close to it, but I think the real target they are going for is the treble.

"It would be some achievement; the treble is the one they will really be targeting."

Hay said Rodgers has brought a distinctive style to the team.

"I remember early doors saying they are playing a Celtic way, they are playing attacking entertaining winning football," he said.

"If you look at the progression they have made, even in the Champions League, they improved their performances throughout the campaign and the big test next season is the qualifiers.

"I look back to the team that played last year in the semi-final and look how this team has come under Brendan Rodgers."

He added: "They were winning last season in the league as well but this season it's the style of football and that is one of the reasons they have gone unbeaten.

"Celtic are playing the attractive football and winning football that you would associate with Celtic."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.