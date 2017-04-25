Myles Hippolyte accepts two game ban for diving

The striker went down in the box to earn his side a penalty against Dunfermline.

Charged: Hippolyte faces two game ban © SNS Group

Falkirk striker Myles Hippolyte has accepted a two match suspension from the Scottish FA for 'an act of simulation'.

The 22-year-old went down in the box to earn his side a penalty in their 2-1 win over Dunfermline at the weekend.

In a statement the club said: "Falkirk FC can confirm that a notice of complaint has been issued to midfielder, Myles Hippolyte by the SFA Compliance Officer.

"Having reviewed the notice and evidence put forward by the Compliance Officer we can confirm that Myles has accepted an immediate two match suspension."

The player will now miss the clubs next two fixtures against Queen of the South and Dumbarton.