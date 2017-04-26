Neil Lennon banned for four matches over Morton bust-up

The Hibs boss will miss two matches immediately, with a two game ban suspended.

Ban: Lennon has been suspended. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been banned for four matches by a Scottish FA disciplinary panel for his part in a bust-up with Morton counterpart Jim Duffy earlier this month.

Lennon appeared at Hampden on Tuesday evening to answer three charges of misconduct and aggressive behaviour and after being found guilty of two rule breaches, was banned for four matches.

The coach will serve two games of the ban immediately with the other two suspended until the end of 2017.

Lennon and Duffy had to be physically separated after an incident during a match at Easter Road following a late tackle by Morton's Kudus Oyenuga on Jordon Forster.

Both managers were sent to the stand after the fracas, which also involved players and officials.

Duffy was given a three game ban for his part in the incident at a hearing last week.