Joey Barton hit with 18-month English FA ban for betting

The former Rangers midfielder placed 1260 bets and has been suspended.

Banned: Barton is suspended for 18 months. SNS Group

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been given an 18-month ban by the English FA after being found guilty of breaching strict rules on gambling.

The Burnley player was also fined £30,000 and warned about his future conduct after admitting that he had bet on football matches over a ten-year period.

He was charged with placing 1260 wagers on matches between March 2006 and May 2016, including bets against his own team.

An FA statement read: "Joey Barton has been suspended from football and all football activity for 18 months with immediate effect after he admitted an FA misconduct charge in relation to betting.

"It was alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8.

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Burnley midfielder was also fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct."

Burnley have said Barton intends to appeal the length of the suspension.

In a lengthy statement on his personal website, Barton explained he had a gambling problem and insisted he had not bet on any games in which he had played.

He did admit to betting against his own side at times when he was not available to play.

It is the second time in less than a year that Barton has been punished for breaking rules on betting.

During his short spell at Rangers, the player was charged with betting on 44 matches between July 1 and September 15.

At a Scottish FA hearing which he attended in person, Barton was suspended for one match.

