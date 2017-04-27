Hibs' Cummings and McGinn lead PFA award nominations 

The shortlists for Championship, League One and League Two Player of the Year are confirmed.

Awards: McGinn and Cummings make the shortlist. SNS Group

Hibernian players Jason Cummings and John McGinn lead the nominations for PFA Championship Player of the Year.

The awards, voted for by players, will name the best player in each division and the shortlists for the Championship, League One and League Two awards have been announced.

Cummings and McGinn were key players in Hibs' run to the Championship title and they go up against Queen of the South's Stephen Dobbie and Morton's Ross Forbes.

The League One award will be contested by Livingston's Liam Buchanan and Danny Mullen, Alloa Athletic's Jordan Kirkpatrick and Airdrieonians' Andy Ryan.

League Two's Player of the Year will be from Arbroath's Bobby Linn, Forfar's Thomas O'Brien or Elgin pair Thomas Reilly and Shane Sutherland.

The overall winner will be announced on Sunday, May 7, at PFA Scotland's annual awards dinner.