Scott Brown clear to face Rangers after red card appeal

The Celtic skipper's red card was downgraded to a yellow card at a Scottish FA hearing.

Success: Scott Brown overturned his red card on appeal. SNS Group

Scott Brown is free to play against Rangers on Saturday after winning his appeal against a red card shown in the draw with Ross County.

The Celtic midfielder was sent off by referee Don Robertson in the closing moments of the 2-2 draw for a challenge on County's Liam Boyce.

Brown appealed the dismissal and took his case to an independent tribunal at Hampden on Thursday.

The panel ruled the offence should be downgraded to a yellow card.

That decision allows Brown to take to the field in the derby at Ibrox but the yellow card tips him over the disciplinary threshold and will bring a suspension.

Bans resulting from accrued disciplinary points kick in 14 days after they were triggered, meaning Brown will sit out matches against St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

Asked after the game if he had any complaints about Brown's red card, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he did not but would have to review the incident.

"No. Scotty has gone in and caught the boy late but I'd have to see it again," he said.

"But Scott has been brilliant this season. He's never once made a challenge like that. He's been aggressive and strong.

"In his defence, the referee was letting a lot go on him. But that was the referee's making. It was a poor end to the game."