Hibernian duo happy at club but will consider futures

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

John McGinn and Jason Cummings could leave Easter Road despite promotion.

John McGinn and Jason Cummings say will make a decision on their Hibernian futures at the end of the season but both players insist they are happy at Easter Road.

Head coach Neil Lennon admits he faces a challenge to hold on to his best players, with growing interest in his biggest stars.

McGinn and Cummings were both named on the shortlist for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award after helping their side win the title and promotion.

Neither could say for certain that they will play for the club in the top flight.

"At the end of every season I assess it, " McGinn said. "Most players do. [I speak with] my agent, my family and the people that I trust the most.

"That's just a standard conversation but I'm still under contract with Hibs for the next two seasons and unless someone tells me otherwise I'll be a Hibs player.

"That's up to everyone else to decide and I just need to get my head down, keep training and keep playing the way I am doing."

Top scorer Cummings has been linked with clubs in England already and admits he wants to go as far as he can.

Although he signed a contract extension last year, Cummings says he may be weighing up a move in the near future.

"If I could I would be at Hibs my whole life but it's not like that," he said. 

"I do want to challenge myself at a higher level and my job at Hibs is done a wee bit with what I wanted to do.

"It's one of those ones where I need to wait and see and there's a lot of things I need to take on board and wait and see until next year.

"At this time I'm not really sure. Obviously I've signed a new deal at Hibs so it looks like I'll be at Hibs for the next few years but you never know. I don't know what's going to happen in the summer so I just wait and see."

