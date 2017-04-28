Ghost of the game: Third Lanark's demise marked 50 years on

The club were once Scotland's third biggest and played their last game on April 28, 1967.

Third Lanark: Remembering one of Scotland's lost clubs. © SNS Group

In 1967, two Scottish clubs found themselves in European finals and the national team defeated the world champions on their own patch.

But the events of arguably the most incredible year in Scottish football history are tinged with sadness for some as it was also when what had once been the country's third biggest club went to the wall.

Third Lanark had enjoyed success in their 95 years of existence, having been among the first clubs to start up in 1872, until poor decisions off the park led to their demise.

Friday marks 50 years since the club's final game: a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Dumbarton.

Future Hearts and Airdrie star Drew Busby netted the last goal for the team also known as Hi His.

Richard McBrearty, curator of the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park, bears some sympathy with Thirds fans when reflecting on the fortunes of 1967.

He told STV News: "Over a five-year period you can see where the start of the club's fortunes decline. Those coming into the club could see a serious downturn in fortunes from mismanagement.

"But going back to the early 1960s they finished third in the league, they'd score more than 100 goals, they were doing really well.

"Even in the late 1950s they were getting to cup finals - the last League Cup final they contested was against Hearts at Hampden."

He added: "They were still doing really well as a significant Glasgow football club but below the Old Firm obviously in that period.

"It was a really dramatic downfall of the club and there's been a romance associated with them. They were a big name casualty at that time, at a time when Scottish football was fairly stable.

"Most other clubs were doing quite well: crowds were up, holding up really well. It came down to mismanagement and in the way Bill Hiddleston in particular as chairman handled the club."

Cathkin Park: Main stand has since been demolished. © SNS Group

Despite the acrimonious fallout at the end of their run, there was still almost 100 years of history for Third Lanark supporters to look back on.

Richard added: "It's interesting: a club that died 50 years ago is still a name that folk have heard about and that's quite remarkable.

"You'll find examples of clubs that disappear and maybe a generation on they're kind of forgotten about and don't seem to be remembered in the way Third Lanark is.

"There's some kind of romanticism that's attached to the name. It's partly at the time as well in the year the club went to the wall, 1967, was probably the most successful year in the 20th century for Scottish football."

He added: "There was so much going on that was absolutely terrific: Celtic winning the European Cup, Rangers got to the European Cup Winners' Cup final, Kilmarnock got to the semi-finals of what was known as the Fair Cities Cup, Scotland beating the world champions England at Wembley.

"Among all of that obviously this club sadly kind of slips out of the history of the game in Scotland. When they died in 1967 they were 95 years old, they were actually one of the oldest football clubs in Scotland at the time as well."

Yet in the half century that has presided since, the club's home ground of Cathkin Park remains.

Although the old main stand may be gone, overgrown remnants of the terracing are there as a monument to the Hi His. The pitch, which is just over the road from Hampden, is still well-kept.

The romanticism of the club is something heralded by football fans around the world.

Richard said: "I know from the point of view working here in the museum we get visitors from different parts, not just the UK but across the world, that will come here.

"It's interesting, sometimes they'll hear someone from outwith the UK, even outwith Scotland, coming to Hampden to see the museum and do the stadium tour... then ask for directions to Cathkin."

"It just seems to be not a romantic story, almost a mythical story in some respects, here in Scotland but actually it's captured people's imaginations elsewhere."

Terracing: Now greenery is more prominent than the red of the Thirds. © SNS Group

He continued: "Some of the tour guides say people from Germany have a lot of knowledge of Third Lanark and Cathkin and quite often we get requests sent for how to get to visit the ground.

"When you look at the ground itself now you can see how big the club was. Cathkin in its day would easily have held about 45,000 so it was a very decent-sized club. It wasn't some really small club or capacity that goes to the wall and folk quickly forget about it."

As well as an idea of romanticism, Richard remarks on the eerie nature left by the remaining terraces.

He said: "The nature of it when you visit Cathkin you still see this big stadium, apart from the main stand that's obviously long gone, but you can see the terracing is still there.

"It's eerie because the council obviously developed it into a park and you've got the trees growing through the terracing. That kind of creates an eeriness as well, like a ghost town kind of idea.

"The fact that ground still survives, you can walk up to it and see a perfectly manicured pitch, that's there and well looked after, probably lends a lot to the romance surrounding the club.

"They had a long and very proud history as well. This was a historic club that sadly was kind of killed for really bad reasons back in 1967."

An amateur side bearing the famous red kits was formed ten years ago, having a youth team set up by former player Jim Weir in 1996, and they recently announced £5m plans to renovate their old home.

Richard said: "With the feeling and history behind the club you always hold hope. It's great to hear these stories - in England as well Accrington Stanley was a club that went out of business and refounded again, that seems to be doing OK.

"You always hope there's a place for nostalgia and beyond that you can see a phoenix from the flames kind of story.

"It's obviously quite a big ask to be starting off 50 years after the death of the club to be reforming it but I'm sure the guys that are behind the scenes will be aware of that.

"I know they're working on business plans and trying to get that established."

He added: "That's one thing about football - it's an industry like any other. Sentiment takes you so far.

"That'll be the big challenge: to make sure tapping into that sentimentality people still have about this famous old Glasgow club that they have a solid plan in place to bring the club back into senior football.

"I'm sure it's one they'll be looking forward to."

Park life: The pitch is still well-kept. © SNS Group

