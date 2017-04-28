Darren Young to leave Albion Rovers at end of season

The 38-year-old could not agree terms to extend his contract with the club.

Departure: Young has been in charge since June 2014. SNS Group

Albion Rovers have announced player/manager Darren Young will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old has been in charge of the Coatbridge club since June 2014 but will leave in the summer.

Albion currently sit seventh in the League One table, five points clear of second-bottom Peterhead.

The former Aberdeen, Dunfermline and Alloa player will remain in charge for the final two games of the season before he and his backroom staff, including assistant manager Billy Stark, leave the club.

In a statement on its official website the club said: "Albion Rovers FC wishes to announce that at the end of the season manager Darren Young will be leaving the club after terms for a contract for next season could not be agreed.

"Darren will remain in charge to ensure the club's League One position. Darren leaves with the club's best wishes and thanks for what he has done for Albion Rovers over the past 3 years.

"The club will now begin the process to find Darren's successor."