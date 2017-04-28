Hearts rename stadium Tynecastle Park after redevelopment 

The Jambos revert back to the original name of the ground.

Renaming: Hearts revert back to original ground name. SNS Group

Hearts have announced they are to rename their ground Tynecastle Park after the redevelopment of the stadium.

The renaming is part of the £12million revamp of the ground, which is set to increase the capacity of the stadium to over 20,000.

The board announced they would be reverting back to the orginial name of their stadium in a statement on Friday morning, saying they hope fans approve of the decision.

The statement said: "It gives the club great pleasure to announce our plan to reinstate "Tynecastle Park" as the name of our new look stadium.

"The ground continued to be known as Tynecastle Park until the mid 90's when it was changed to Tynecastle Stadium.

"This change, it is fair to say, was not universally popular with Hearts fans at the time. Therefore, when the new Tynecastle Development Project was initiated, it came as no great surprise that the question of reversing this name-change was never far from the surface when talking to fans."

The redevelopment is excepted to be completed by the start of next season, with the new main stand to be opened in September.