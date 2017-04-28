Standard of play better than I expected, says Neil McCann

The Dundee boss takes control of his first match in charge against Motherwell on Saturday.

Dundee manager Neil McCann says the attitude of his squad since he has become manager has been even better than he expected.

McCann, who will take charge of his first game as manager of the Dens Park club on Saturday, says he has been more than impressed with how the squad have adapted to his new training regime.

He said: "I gathered the players in Thursday, Friday and did some brilliant work on the pitch and was very impressed.

"I was even more positive after the two sessions with the guys because what I asked of them was tough but they absolutely excelled.

"They gave me maximum work effort but within that they had some real high quality so I went away over the weekend a real happy guy.

"Having worked extremely hard over Thursday and Friday I just wanted them to get away with their families and forget about the football and everything that has gone because its in the past, and come back rejuvenated after a couple of days at home.

"Then Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday has been absolutely on the money, I'm so happy with them."

McCann also insists confidence is high around the Tayside club despite sitting second bottom of the SPFL Premiership table.

"Huge amount of confidence and I can see that in the guys that they have immediately bought into what i have been trying to do.

"I've got my own standard that i am trying to implement and they are right up there face on meeting the challenge

"I can see their confidence in what we are doing, i can see them enjoying it, there is areal competitive edge to them and that makes me happy I must admit."