It's my decision if players stay or go, says Neil Lennon

Both John McGinn and Jason Cummings spoke publicly about their future this week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5414922175001-.jpg" />

Hibs manager Neil Lennon says it will be down to him and the board of directors to decide whether players will be leaving Easter Road at the end of the season.

The manager was speaking after John McGinn and Jason Cummings both refused to rule out a departure from the Edinburgh club this summer, sparking speculation over their future.

Lennon said he has spoken to both players regarding their future and as well as warning any decision regarding transfers will be down to him, Lennon also said Hibs are in no position to sell their best players.

He said: "I just spoke to them this morning and I said don't talk publicly about your future again until you get permission from me.

"They are on long-term contracts and we will decide i.e. myself and the board of directors of the club whether we accept an offer or we don't.

"Not only is it right for the club but it is right for the player in the next stage of their development but we are in no position to sell, we don't need to and we don't really want to.

"Every player has a price but as far as those two are concerned they are not to talk about it again."

Lennon also insisted any side he selects to play in the remaining fixtures will be determined to win, even if he selects fringe players for a starting spot.

Hibs came under fire from clubs in the relegation battle after supposedly fielding a weaker side against Raith Rovers midweek, but Lennon says the mindset of any Hibs side is to win, especially at Easter Road.

He added: "Listen we won the game so whether we put out a fringe team or a perceived fringe team or not we were strong and we won the game.



"It doesn't matter who I play my team will be going out strong and to win the game and we don't worry about what other fans think or what other clubs think.

"We want to get 70 points as soon as possible and obviously we want to win next week in front of our own fans and finish the season off on a high.

"So the remit will be the same, we will be going out to win the remaining two games."