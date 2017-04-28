Lee McCulloch: Experienced players crucial for run-in

The interim Kilmarnock manager hopes his squad have learned from last year's battle.

Kilmarnock interim manager Lee McCulloch says he is reminding his players every day about last year's relegation battle in the hope they avoid the same scenario this season.

McCulloch says he is calling on the experiences of the older players in the squad to help them escape a basement battle this season.

The Ayrshire club currently sit seventh in the Premiership table and a win this weekend, along with other results going their way, could seal Killie's place in the top flight for another season.

He said: "We have spoken about it, we are meeting every day as always and we have spoken about the experience we had last year.

"I've asked the experienced players to speak openly about it and how they felt last season and it's just trying to drill it into the younger ones who didn't experience it.

"It's not an easy situation, it's not a nice situation so I am reminding the players about that every single day."

McCulloch says his players remain completely focused on doing their own job and securing their Premiership status whatever it takes.

He added: "The main word we have been using this week has been complacency. We are sitting seventh just now and a lot of people are saying Kilmarnock are going to be all right, Kilmarnock are going to be safe.

"That is not the way we are looking at it in our dressing room, we know we need one, two, maybe three wins, whatever it takes.

"We know we are not safe but we will be doing everything we can to get safe."

