McInnes: League run-in perfect preparation for cup final

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says playing the best teams in the country is the perfect preparation as his side gears up for their first Scottish Cup final for 17 years.

McInnes says motivation is high going into the last few games of the season as they also look to secure second spot for the third consecutive season.

The 45-year-old admits the runners-up spot is Aberdeen's to throw away but insists they cannot look too far ahead with a difficult game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: "For us we know that it is in our hands and we can win a couple of games and secure that but first things first, there are five very tough games remaining and when you are playing against the best teams in the country you expect it to be tougher than most weeks.

"St Johnstone are a very tough opponent, they have their own aspirations and want to get into that European spot and knowing them as we do, we know they will be doing everything to make that a reality.

"We are confident going into the game and our motivation is high to get all three points and if we can win on Saturday it is another step to where we want to finish."

McInnes says securing their first Scottish Cup final place in 17 years has been a massive boost for the club but says every game is crucial as the season draws to a close.

He said: "I think it is important when the [Scottish Cup final] comes around we have an edge to our play and we are in a good place.

"I think having the focus of these last five games, against good opponents, is good preparation for that but I'm not going into this game thinking about the cup final.

"We have spoken often enough about our objectives for the season and how the season ends is normally how it is defined do obviously we want to do well in the league, and hopefully that league form helps us going into the cup game."

Aberdeen welcome St Johnstone to Pittodrie on Saturday in the first round of fixtures since the split.