  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: League run-in perfect preparation for cup final

tyrone smith tyrone smith Ronnie Charters

The Aberdeen boss says motivation is high to secure a second-place finish.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says playing the best teams in the country is the perfect preparation as his side gears up for their first Scottish Cup final for 17 years.

McInnes says motivation is high going into the last few games of the season as they also look to secure second spot for the third consecutive season.

The 45-year-old admits the runners-up spot is Aberdeen's to throw away but insists they cannot look too far ahead with a difficult game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: "For us we know that it is in our hands and we can win a couple of games and secure that but first things first, there are five very tough games remaining and when you are playing against the best teams in the country you expect it to be tougher than most weeks.

"St Johnstone are a very tough opponent, they have their own aspirations and want to get into that European spot and knowing them as we do, we know they will be doing everything to make that a reality.

"We are confident going into the game and our motivation is high to get all three points and if we can win on Saturday it is another step to where we want to finish."

McInnes says securing their first Scottish Cup final place in 17 years has been a massive boost for the club but says every game is crucial as the season draws to a close.

He said: "I think it is important when the [Scottish Cup final] comes around we have an edge to our play and we are in a good place.

"I think having the focus of these last five games, against good opponents, is good preparation for that but I'm not going into this game thinking about the cup final.

"We have spoken often enough about our objectives for the season and how the season ends is normally how it is defined do obviously we want to do well in the league, and hopefully that league form helps us going into the cup game."

Aberdeen welcome St Johnstone to Pittodrie on Saturday in the first round of fixtures since the split.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.