Kenny Miller signs new one-year contract with Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The veteran striker is part of Pedro Caixinha's plans for next season.

Boost: Miller is staying at Rangers.
Kenny Miller has signed a one-year contract extension at Rangers, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2018.

The 37-year old's existing deal was due to expire in the summer and there had been doubt over whether he would remain with Rangers despite being a key player in his third stint at Ibrox.

New manager Pedro Caixinha has been assessing his squad as he plans for next season and sees Miller as part of his side as they look to improve.

"I was delighted to get it signed and I'm looking forward to the last few games of the season and then building towards a better, more competitive year next year," Miller told RangersTV

"With the new manager coming in over the past two months it was important that he came in and settled into the club, assessed his squad and fortunately enough he has made the right decision.

"When a new manager comes in everybody's future is started to be thrown into doubt a wee bit, whether they have contracts or not.

"He let me know a few weeks back his thoughts and what he'd seen and then it was just a case of getting things tied up with Stuart Robertson and Andrew Dickson.

"I was delighted when he let me know that he sees me as part of his squad next year and what his plans were so I'm over the moon."

