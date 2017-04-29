Caixinha: I take total responsibility for 5-1 defeat

The Rangers boss had no excuses after a bruising home defeat to their city rivals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5416210794001-caixinha-i-take-full-responsibility.jpg" />

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that he takes all the blame for his side's humiliating 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Celtic.

Six days after losing 2-0 to their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, the Ibrox side were outclassed by the champions on their own ground.

Caixinha said that he was prepared to take the criticism and said that his players had given their all but came up short against Brendan Rodgers' side.

"It is my total responsibility," he said. "The players tried to do their very best, they had a fantastic attitude and they raised their level.

"Things didn't go in the direction we were supposed to have planned so I am the man responsible.

"I saw more from my players this week [than in last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat], the way we started the game was in that direction.

"It means that we need to make a lot of changes. We are very keen to reduce the difference that's totally evident for everyone that's even just watched today's match."

Caixinha is expected to revamp the squad in the summer but when asked if he could not be judged until it was his own team that was on the park he was adamant that the current players' performance was still to be attributed to him.

"You need to judge me all the time," he said.

"From day one since I came here. I am not a guy who puts the responsibility on others, I assume it all the time.

"So judge me all the time. For things that are not going in the right direction I am responsible and I always will be."