It was five goals going on seven or eight, says Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths says Celtic made a real statement with their thumping Ibrox win.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes Rangers were fortunate not to have conceded more in the champions' 5-1 win at Ibrox.

Griffiths was on the scoresheet in the resounding win and said the creativity in the Celtic team meant they could have handed their city rivals an even heavier loss.

"It's a real statement, coming here and playing the way we did," he said.

"I think for the last ten minutes we took our foot off the gas a little bit but it was five goals going on seven or eight with the amount of chances we created.

"We gave Rangers very limited space and we played to our maximum today."

Celtic enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the match and Griffiths said that the tactics had allowed them to make the most of it.

"I think the way our tactics were set up [made it comfortable]," he said."They played with a diamond to start with and it gave us more room on the sides.

"You saw in the first half how many problems that caused.

"They changed it in the second half but we still managed to get on the ball and made things happen and we got another few goals."