Scott Sinclair: I've found a home as a Celtic player

The attacker was named the club's player of the year for his performances this season.

Impact: Sinclair scored the first goal against Rangers. SNS Group

Celtic's Scott Sinclair has said he has "found a home" at the club after a successful first season in Glasgow so far.

The 28-year old had mixed success in his career at Swansea City, Manchester City and Aston Villa before arriving at Celtic last summer.

Since then he has become a key part of Brendan Rodgers' team and was voted player of the year by the club's supporters and his teammates.

"It means so much," Sinclair said on stage in a clip posted on Celtic's Twitter account.

"The thing is I have been to so many clubs, so many, and here I feel like I've found a home.

"And also to have the connection back with the fans, playing week in, week out, and to be scoring goals, I have amazing teammates, I can't thank them enough."

He added: "And also a big thank-you to Brendan Rodgers. The past two to three years has been tough.

"Obviously being at City and not playing for two years, and being at Villa and getting relegated.

"I was sort of at a crossroads in my career where I didn't really know where to turn. And now I don't look back.

"For him to put me back on that platform, doing what I do best, and getting me back to scoring goals and back to enjoying football again."

Sinclair has scored 25 goals this season, helping Celtic to the group stages of the Champions League as well as winning the League Cup and Premiership during an unbeaten domestic season so far.