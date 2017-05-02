Celtic stars dominate Player of the Year shortlist

Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Jonny Hayes are in the running.

Award: Players have nominated the best in the league. SNS Group

Premiership champions Celtic have three players on the PFA Player of the Year shortlist, with Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes also in the running for the top prize.

Celtic's unbeaten domestic season has already seen them seal the league title and an individual award could now be on the horizon for one of key trio Moussa Dembele, Scott Sinclair and Stuart Armstrong.

Players at every club in Scotland vote for the awards and there is little surprise that top performers from Brendan Rodgers' side have been selected, while Aberdeen's season that has seen them take a tight grip on second place in the league has also been recognised.

Sinclair's nomination comes two days after he was named as his club's Player of the Year and caps an impressive first year in Glasgow. The former Aston Villa winger is currently joint top scorer in the league with 20 goals.

Teammate Dembele has found the net 17 times, while Armstrong has risen to be a key player in midfield, forcing his way into the Scotland set-up.

Hayes has been the pick of Aberdeen's players this year, making an important contribution to the Dons' league form as well as helping them reach both domestic cup finals.

The overall winner will be announced on Sunday 7th May at PFA Scotland's annual awards dinner.