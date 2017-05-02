Hayes: Dons must improve in Europe after Maribor pain

The PFA Player of the Year nominee can't face the same pain as last summer.

Jonny Hayes says Aberdeen will be looking to make strides in Europe next season as the pain of losing to Maribor last summer still lives on.

The Dons have clinched a spot in the first round of next season's Europa League qualifiers regardless of whether they finish second or third in the Scottish Premiership.

Hayes, who has been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award, was part of the side that was knocked out 2-1 on aggregate by the Slovenians in August.

It was the third consecutive season they bowed out at the third qualifying round of the competition but Hayes says the wounds have taken longer to heal this time around.

"Last season in Europe was the first season we were really disappointed to go out," he said.

"I thought we were the better team over two legs against Maribor, we should have put the tie to bed in the first leg let alone the second one.

"We look back on that as a big regret because we deserved to go through over two legs. We were the better side and it never worked out.

"We've had some tough ties in Europe over the last few years but going on the strength of teams last season was probably the easiest chance we've had of making progress.

"Obviously we'll need a bit of luck in the draw again this year but we're keen to improve on last year."