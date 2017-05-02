Dembele: I'm fighting to be fit for Scottish Cup final

The Celtic striker hopes to return in time for the final game of the season.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele says he is fighting to be fit in time for the Scottish Cup final and has not ruled out an appearance at Hampden.

It had looked as though the striker had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury against Rangers in the 2-0 semi-final victory last month.

His manager, Brendan Rodgers, then said it would be unfair to concede his campaign was over and Dembele stressed how keen he is to return to fitness in time for the fixture against Aberdeen on May 27.

The striker, who has been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards, says it is a huge chance to make history with the club.

"I'm working in the gym, on the bikes, so it is going well for me," he said. "I'm just trying to be fit every day. We will see what happens in the future.

"It would mean a lot [to play in the final]. It is the last game of the season, it is a final and it is a chance to win the treble but if not I will just try to come back stronger.

"I'm working every day so we will see after but there is still a chance for me."

He added: "We work hard every day but we don't really set targets to be back for this day. With this kind of injury we have to take care and make sure we are 100% ready to come back.

"I will take my time and if I'm fit before it will be good but if not, as I said, I will come back stronger."