Kieran Tierney: Celtic skipper should be up for award

Scott Brown missed out on being shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5420007358001-kieran-tierney-scott-brown-should-have-been-shortlisted-for-pfa-award.jpg" />

Kieran Tierney says Celtic captain Scott Brown is unfortunate to miss out on a nomination for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

The Parkhead left back is one of the four nominees up for the Young Player of the Year award and could be the first since Craig Levein in 1986 to win the personal accolade two seasons in a row.

Tierney was awarded the silverware at the end of last season after impressing in his first full campaign in Celtic's first team.

While he will go up against teammates Moussa Dembele and Patrick Roberts, as well as Hibernian's Jason Cummings, it is the Premiership player category that he believes is particularly tight.

Celtic's Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair and Dembele are up for the award along with Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes but Tierney says there were many potential winners who have not been given the recognition.

"Everybody here deserves it," he said. "I actually think there are a few players that aren't here that deserve it, like Scott Brown, who's been outstanding this season.

"There are obviously good players in other teams but we've been relentless this season, every game has been at 100%, so that's why there are a few Celtic players here."