I've only seen Scott Brown play one bad game says Rodgers

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

He's surprised the Celtic captain hasn't been nominated for PFA Player of the Year.

Mutual respect: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with captain Scott Brown.
Mutual respect: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with captain Scott Brown.

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his shock at Scott Brown missing out on the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award, saying he's only seen him play one bad game since he took charge of Celtic.

The Parkhead captain missed out on the shortlist for the personal accolade with his teammates Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair going up against Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes at Sunday's ceremony. 

While Rodgers  is delighted for his players who have been acknowledged he couldn't believe his leading man in midfield didn't make the final four. 

"I still can't get away with how he's not on it," the Celtic boss said.

"I don't know what he was like in other years but for this season, the level this man has played at, I think he is the most influential player in Scottish football.

"I look at N'Golo Kante down south as a central midfield player and he got the Player of the Year award and I certainly think Scott Brown is certainly at least worthy of being a nominee.

"So I find it incredible that a player who has played at the very highest level from the first game - I can only remember him having one bad game since being here and that was Hearts when we won the league, I think he said himself he was hopeless.

"Every other game he's been at a top level and the players will tell you what he gives the team. I cannot believe why he isn't in it but it's twofold, I'm really happy for the other boys."

Brown won the PFA award at the end of the 2008-09 season but will not be adding to his personal collection this year. 

When asked what possible reasons players would perhaps not be inclined to vote for the midfielder, Rodgers said: "It could be [a personality thing] but a lot of the time it's perception as well. Sometimes the guys who do the dirty work don't get the credit for it.

"He does a lot of that for the team defensively and allows others to play, but can also play himself as he's shown as the very top level this season in those Champions League games.

"If you score goals and create goals normally those are the guys who get the awards but I think he's been exceptional this year in every facet of our game."

