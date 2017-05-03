Rodgers explains why he invited Paul Hartley to Lennoxtown

The former Celtic midfielder was sacked from Dundee last month.

Brendan Rodgers says he invited Paul Hartley to Celtic's Lennoxtown training ground on Wednesday morning because he sympathises with his situation.

The former Dundee manager was sacked from his role at Dens Park last month following a run of bad results and a struggling season at the bottom end of the table.

But Rodgers says he understands the difficult process the former Celtic midfielder is going through now he is out of work and he wanted to offer a helping hand.

"He's a good guy and I always feel for managers, especially when it's your first time, when you get the sack," he said. "When you get it the second time you know it's coming.

"I thought he did a fantastic job at Dundee and was very unfortunate to lose his job. He lost his two best strikers last year and I know the goals you have to try and replace. I thought that after a slow start they picked up and did very well.

"He knows the game, he's played the game. I know his work rate, his ethic, so I'm always disappointed for good guys like that.

"What happens when you lose your job is everyone rings and then everyone forgets. I've been in that position where it's quiet.

"You're used to coming in every day of your life. Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm you're used to playing games but all of a sudden it doesn't happen so my door is always open to people like that.

"I always try and make them feel like we're a big family us managers and coaches, and he picked a great day to drive down from Dundee so it will be nice for him."