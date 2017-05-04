Pittodrie pitch to be relaid for European qualifiers

Derek McInnes has expressed his frustration at the quality of the surface.

Pitch pain: Aberdeen will relay the Pittodrie surface. SNS

Aberdeen will relay their Pittodrie pitch ahead of this summer's Europa League qualifiers.

The Dons will use the close season to rip up the current surface, which has been criticised by both players and management in recent weeks.

Time is of the essence for Derek McInnes' men, with the last match scheduled against Celtic on May 12 before they start the 2017/18 season on June 29.

Aberdeen's final two matches of the season are away from home to allow staff to start work on laying new turf.

The current pitch has been in place since the summer of 2013 with McInnes admitting the time is right to make a change.

He told local newspapers: "The whole surface will be dug up. We kept waiting for it to get better but unfortunately it is not going to get better now until we rip it up.

"We will have a better pitch next season just because we will be allowed the time to do the work that is needed."