PFA Scotland announce Manager of the Year nominees

Alan Archibald, Jim Duffy, Derek McInnes and Brendan Rodgers have been announced as the nominees for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

The quartet top the list of Scottish managers for their achievements this season, with the winner to be announced on Sunday.

Partick Thistle boss Archibald has been recognised for taking his club into the top six for the first time, while Duffy has taken Morton into the Championship play-offs against the odds.

Aberdeen boss McInnes has led his team to two cup finals, while looking to add another second-place Premiership finish to his record.

Rodgers has had an instant impact at Celtic since arriving last summer, winning the League Cup and Premiership and are looking to complete a treble when they face the Dons in the Scottish Cup final.