Celtic mark Lisbon Lions anniversary in new home kit

The Scottish champions have launched a new kit commemorating the European Cup win of 1967.

Launch: Celtic have unveiled next season's kit. SNS

Celtic have launched a new home kit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the club's European Cup win in 1967.

The Lisbon Lions became the first British team to lift club football's biggest prize with their win over Inter Milan and the 2017/18 kit is modelled on the strip worn by Jock Stein's side on that historic occasion.

The strip has the traditional green and white hoops, a round collar and a special gold badge commemorating "Lisboa, 25 de Maio de 1967".