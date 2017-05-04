Griffiths aims to silence team-mates' cup final taunts

Scott Brown, Craig Gordon and Liam Henderson consistently tease the striker.

Leigh Griffiths hopes to silence his boasting team-mates, Scott Brown, Craig Gordon and Liam Henderson, by finally getting his hands on the Scottish Cup at the end of May.

It's the only top-flight domestic trophy the Celtic striker hasn't won in Scotland and he has the chance it to add it to his collection when the champions take on Aberdeen at Hampden in three weeks.

Griffiths was part of the Hibernian side that was hammered 5-1 by their Edinburgh rivals in 2012 and also lost 3-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final the following season.

He described the two defeats as "humiliating" and is determined not to let his run of bad luck strike for a third time.

"You want to be involved in cup finals at the end of seasons and I'm no different," he said. "I want to be playing, regardless of whether it's starting or on the bench.

"I want to be involved. I've been to two cup finals and got humiliated twice so hopefully it's third time lucky for me this year.

"I'm sick of being tortured by Scott, Craigy and Hendo. We sit at the front of the bus and they're always winding me up saying "Put your hands up if you've won the Scottish Cup" ...and I'm sitting there with my hands on my a**e.

"So hopefully it's third time lucky for me as I've been humiliated twice. It wasn't a nice feeling but we've got a great chance this year to go one step further and get the treble."