Defender Aaron Hughes signs new one-year deal at Hearts

The experienced centre half joined Ian Cathro's side as a free agent in January.

Aaron Hughes: Ian Cathro delighted to retain defender. SNS Group

Aaron Hughes will remain at Hearts for next season after signing a new deal with the club.

The defender's existing deal was due to expire in just a few weeks' time but he had committed to Ian Cathro's side for another 12 months.

The 37-year old joined the Tynecastle club in January as a free agent and was drafted in to add experience as Cathro looked to reshape the side.

He has made eight appearances for the team so far but has recently been recovering from injury.

Hughes is now fit and in the squad for this weekend's game against Aberdeen.

Speaking recently about what Hughes brings to his side, Cathro said: "I've got no doubt at all that having Aaron in the team helps. It helps the team and it helps players around him.

"He is really important to the game plan and what we've been trying to do here. The player he is and the man he is, he transmits a comfort to the players.

"He's one of those guys who came here to be a bit of a message carrier for me. He was a very important signing."