Celtic to get fewer tickets than Aberdeen for final

The Scottish Premiership champions are to be given 700 less than their rivals.

Scottish Cup final: Celtic might have less supporters in their end than Aberdeen. SNS

Celtic are set to receive almost 700 less tickets to sell to supporters than Aberdeen for the Scottish Cup final.

Both teams were originally meant to be given a 50/50 split of briefs for the event on May 27 at Hampden. But after talks with the Scottish FA, they will go into the game with a smaller allocation for paying fans.

Celtic said in a statement on their official site they put forward a number of proposals to solve the problem, including a review of the segregation.

They also suggested the introduction of a neutral area to "best accommodate supporters through the 'football family'".

STV understands Celtic will likely end up having more supporters at May's final, with a great number of complimentary tickets requested by the Scottish Premiership winners.

A club spokesperson said: "Clearly we are very disappointed that our attempts to ensure an equitable allocation of tickets have been unsuccessful, however, our supporters should be aware that we have tried everything to ensure that this could be achieved.

"With Celtic supporters attending matches at Hampden in such huge numbers across this season, an equal split in allocations is the least that we would have expected for such a prestigious and important match."

Celtic will win the treble for just the fourth time in their history if they beat Aberdeen at the national stadium having already secured the league title and League Cup earlier in the season.