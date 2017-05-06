  • STV
  • MySTV

ICT 2-1 Accies: Tansey penalty boosts Caley survival hopes

PA

Caley Thistle secured only their second win in 24 games.

Survival boost: Tansey celebrates converting spot kick.
Survival boost: Tansey celebrates converting spot kick. SNS Group

Inverness staved off relegation for at least another week with a 2-1 win over Hamilton. 

First-half goals from Brad McKay and Greg Tansey earned the home side a comfortable victory against poor opposition, who only seriously threatened when Danny Redmond scored with the last kick of the game. 

Richie Foran's side were seven points adrift of Motherwell in 11th prior to kick-off, with the Steelmen taking on Ross County later on Saturday. The hosts five changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Ross County. 

Iain Vigurs, Kevin McNaughton, Jamie McCart, Liam Polworth and Billy King came out of the team, with Ross Draper, Brad McKay, Gary Warren, Billy McKay and Henri Anier coming in. 

Hamilton made one switch, replacing Blair Adams with Giannis Skondras. Inverness, who could have gone down on Saturday had they lost, started the more positive, with Jake Mulraney lively. 

He drifted infield to tee up Anier, who fired wide. And Anier won the free-kick which led to the opening goal in the 10th minute. Tansey lifted in a delivery to the back post that the sliding Brad McKay turned in for his first goal for the club. 

Manager Foran had demanded more pride and passion from his players, but it was their intensity that Hamilton struggled to cope with. 

Draper stole possession from Rakish Bingham 30 yards from goal and laid on a chance for Billy McKay, who could only shoot straight at Remi Matthews. 

At times it looked like a training game for Inverness, who were showing the same profligacy that has dogged them all season. 

Alex Fisher somehow missed a header from four yards when Matthews parried a Tansey drive, then Billy McKay had an age to pick his spot from just inside the area and dragged his shot wide. 

But Inverness got the second goal they deserved after 36 minutes when Draper was dragged down by Massimo Donati from a Tansey free-kick, with Tansey himself tucking away the resulting penalty. 

Hamilton fired a couple of warning shots across the bows at the start of the second half, with Dougie Imrie and Greg Docherty sending chances wide. 

They should have had a penalty too, with goalkeeper Ryan Esson coming straight through the back of Ali Crawford in an attempt to claim the ball. 

But, despite having the majority of the ball around the Caley Thistle box, they failed to force a save out of Esson. 

Anier had a chance to grab a third for Inverness, but blasted wide on the turn before Redmond scrambled in a late consolation in stoppage time.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.