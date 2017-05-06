  • STV
A full round-up of decision day results across the SPFL

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

There was drama as three of the four leagues came to a conclusion.

L-R: St Mirren celebrate, it was Helicopter Saturday in League Two, Hamilton are beaten by ICT. SNS

There was a mix of tears and celebrations across Scotland's four divisions as most of the leagues came to a close.

It was the final day of the campaign for three SPFL leagues with some conclusions also possible in the Premiership.

Here's a break down of all today's outcomes after a dramatic 90 afternoon. 

Premiership

Richie Foran watched his side win 2-1 and avoid the drop. SNS

Inverness Caledonian Thistle lived to fight another day after defeating Hamilton Accies 2-1 in what was just their fifth win of the season.

Even if they'd lost they still wouldn't have went down because of results elsewhere. Motherwell lost 1-0 to Ross County which leaves them just four points from the bottom and equal with Accies.

Second spot in the Premiership can be decided on Sunday. Aberdeen and Rangers have been battling it out for the title of "best of the rest" since Celtic won the league in April. This is how it could be determined:

  • If Rangers draw with Partick Thistle in the 12.15pm kick off, Aberdeen will secure second with a win against Hearts at 3pm. 
  • If Rangers lose to Partick Thistle in the 12.15pm kick off, Aberdeen will need just a point against Hearts to secure second spot.

Championship

St Mirren celebrate another year in the Championship. SNS

The drama started just four minutes into the Championship matches with Raith Rovers keeper Pavol Penksa being shown a straight red card. They battled on regardless though and scored a 90th minute winner to relegate Ayr United. 

But it wasn't enough to save them from the League One play offs because St Mirren held on to their 1-1 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. Both the Buddies and Dumbarton narrowly avoided ninth position on goal difference. 

At the top end of the table Falkirk sealed second spot with a 1-0 win over Dumbarton. Dundee United could only manage a 1-1 draw with Morton so after finishing third they'll return to Cappielow on Tuesday for the Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg.

League One

Airdrie boss Mark Wilson will lead his team into the play offs. SNS

Livingston had long sealed the title and Alloa's second place finish was safe, but the final two play-off spots were snapped up by Airdrie and Brechin which was the most likely outcome. 

With both sides only needing a point Airdrie beat Queen's Park 3-2 at home while Brechin drew 1-1 with Stenhousemuir. 

Stenny's result contributed to an exciting relegation battle at the opposite end of the table. Peterhead dramatically avoided the drop after coming from behind twice and scoring a late winner. With Brechin also helping them out they will now go into the League Two play offs instead. 

League Two

Arbroath manger Dick Campbell lifting the league 2 trophy SNS

Helicopter Saturday ended with Arbroath being crowned champions despite only managing a draw against Stirling Albion. They only had to equal or better Forfar's result and their rivals lost 4-2 to Annan. 

Clyde and Berwick both ensured their own safety at the other end of the table with a draw against Montrose and win over Edinburgh City respectively. 

Cowdenbeath's 0-0 draw with Elgin left them rooted to the bottom of the table and they'll now face East Kilbride, who beat Buckie Thistle, in the pyramid play off next weekend. 

