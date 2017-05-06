McCann: My focus is on Dundee's future, not my own

Dundee recorded their second win on the bounce under interim boss McCann

Perfect record: McCann remains unbeaten as Dundee boss. SNS Group

Dundee interim boss Neil McCann says he's only focused on guiding the Dark Blues to safety and not whether he will remain at Dens Park next season.

McCann secured his second win in as many games as Marcus Haber's second half strike was enough to see off Kilmarnock and move Dundee four clear of the relegation play-offs.

Despite the resurgence in form, McCann insists no talks will take place regarding his future until the end of the season.

He said: "I spoke to the chairman when I took this job and I said we would not talk about (taking it long-term). For five games, we will not talk about that.

"I'm coming in here to try to get this squad going and winning games, and that's when we'll have a conversation.

"Sky have been absolutely magnificent, really supportive, but the most important thing coming into a job is getting support from the people you're working with."

McCann was full of admiration for his players after the 1-0 win at Rugby Park and said even though it remained 0-0 for a while, he was always confident his players will pull through and get the win.

"What can I say about the players?", he added.

"I'm so proud to be involved with them, We could have been home and hosed at half-time.

"But I wasn't worried going in at 0-0. We'd played well and had a few chances but I wasn't too bothered, I trusted them.

"Scott Bain has earned his win bonus while Marcus missed some chances, but I told him at half-time that he'd been brilliant.

"I said to him at half-time, you absolutely 100 per cent are going to score. I just knew he'd score.

"He doesn't show much emotion and he doesn't want to let that cool guard down, but he's come up with a goal that has got us three points."

Dundee play host to Ross County next weekend knowing a win, plus other results going their way, could see the Dark Blues safe from relegation for another season.