Referee shows his linesman red card for throwing up

Craig Thomson saw the funny side when Andrew McWilliam was sick at Rugby Park.

Referee Craig Thomson jokingly showed his assistant Andrew McWilliam a straight red card after he was sick on the touchline at Rugby Park.

Play had to be stopped during the first half of Kilmarnock's clash with Dundee when the linesman took ill.

McWilliam threw up next to an advertising board before Thomson showed him exactly what he thought of the unpleasant spectacle.

The match finished 1-0 to the visitors with Marcus Haber scoring the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

The linesman surprised the crowd by continuing to carry out his duties after relieving himself at the side of the pitch.