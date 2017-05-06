I'll keep Roberts here if I can, says Brendan Rodgers

The 20-year-old put in a man of the match performance in Celtic's 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says if there is a chance of Patrick Roberts rejoining Celtic next season he will look at making it happen.

Roberts, who is on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, confirmed on Friday he would stay at Celtic until after the Scottish Cup final rather than going with England U20s to the World Cup in South Korea.

The 20-year-old scored a brace as Celtic secured an emphatic 4-1 over St Johnstone and Brendan Rodgers says he is pleased the attacker will be available for Celtic's meeting with Aberdeen at Hampden.

He said: "I think he's a player that of course, we'd love to have here, but we have to respect he's still a Manchester City player.

"If there's ever a possibility of doing it then, of course, it's something that I would look at."

When asked about Roberts' decision to stay in Glasgow instead of joining up with the England squad Rodgers admitted he played a part in convincing him.

"Celtic are paying his wages until the end of May. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't.

"But if I thought it was really against what he wanted to do then I would have sat him down and tried to convince him even more.

"It's a difficult one. He loves playing for his country. He's an English boy and played for them through the age groups, helped them get to a World Cup so of course he's got to think about it.

"I think it tells you everything about his enjoyment here and how he wants to be part of hopefully creating some history here.

"You don't get the chance to do that too many times in your career.

"He's an outstanding talent and his performance along with the team performance was really exciting."

With the title wrapped up, Rodgers gave Celtic's top youngsters a start against St Johnstone, with Michael Johnston and Anthony Ralston in the starting XI at Celtic Park.

Rodgers says he was delighted with the impact the young Celts made on the game and says he hopes to gives others the chance to perform.

He added: "With young players it's just about timing. I've always given young players an opportunity.

"I want to ensure they go in with other good players at the right time and put them in against a team that's a test.

"I don't want them to be comfortable. I think that's important.

"Anthony was absolutely outstanding. He really impressed me as a 17-year-old and I took him away pre-season. I liked what I saw.

"Young Mikey came in to replace Scott Sinclair which is never easy, but I thought he did very well. He's a very exciting player and fast.

"He's still got a lot of growth in him but he's dynamic and when he becomes a bit better on final pass and adds goals he's going to be a big talent."

Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic run since the start of this season to 43 games - 35 in the league.