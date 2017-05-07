Rangers reach Europa League qualifiers after Thistle win

Pedro Caixinha's men are guaranteed at least fourth place in the Premiership.

Joe Garner and Barrie McKay celebrate Rangers' win over Partick Thistle. SNS

Rangers have booked their place in the Europa League qualifiers after a late comeback against Partick Thistle.

Barrie McKay and Joe Garner's late strikes in their 2-1 win at Firhill means the Ibrox side are guaranteed at least fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers will enter the first qualifying round of the competition with the first game taking place on June 29.

They will find out who they face when the draw is held on June 19. They will be given the national coefficient of 3.785 when they enter the first qualifying round.

It is not yet clear whether that will be enough to make them seeds for the opening stage.

Rangers also kept the race for second place alive with their win against the Jags as Aberdeen can no longer secure the position with a win over Hearts in the 3pm kick off.