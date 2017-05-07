Caixinha: I'd rather fail taking risks than play safe

The Rangers manager watched his gamble pay off against Partick Thistle.

Happy: Pedro Caixinha was pleased with his players' reaction against Partick Thistle. SNS

Pedro Caixinha said he would rather his Rangers side took risks and failed than always played it safe after watching his gamble pay off at Firhill.

The visitors came from behind to dramatically snatch all three points in a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.

Kris Doolan had given the Jags an early lead but Barrie McKay's 84th minute strike was followed up by Joe Garner inside stoppage time to complete the comeback.

The result, which guarantees Rangers' place in next season's Europa League qualifiers, came after Caixinha moved four up front.

"Today was really important for us to show a reaction," he said, with last week's 5-1 humiliation against Celtic in mind. "We showed it in the second half and I need to be happy with that.

"We needed to change the course of the game and we managed it. The performance was disorientated.

"My passion and dedication to this sport is that I would rather die trying it rather than be alive to see what happens. And that is what the players did."

Caixinha changed the shape of his team more than once during the game with injury to Danny Wilson forcing him into a more attacking formation which eventually paid off.

"When Danny Wilson got injured we had to go to a 4-2-4," he continued. "We took the risks, the players understood them and we were rewarded.

"I really like the way the players understood and were committed. There were a lot of moments I really felt the passion from the players.

"If we were not together as a group I don't think the players would celebrate like that at the end. I don't think so."