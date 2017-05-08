Lennon: I suffered from depression during Hibs' title run

Neil Lennon has spoken about his experiences at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Advice: Lennon urged sufferers to seek help. SNS Group

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has revealed he suffered from a bout of depression during his title-winning season at the Edinburgh club.

Lennon has previously spoken publicly about experiencing mental health issues during his playing days and in an interview to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, he said depression had returned this season.

The Hibs boss said depression made a high-pressure job even more difficult but said that he had received support from the club and from the managers' union.

"The job is difficult enough when you're feeling OK," Lennon told Sky Sports News.

"But when you suffer from a bout of depression everything is magnified. You feel ten times worse about things.

"I did have an episode of it this season for about four or five weeks and the club were great about it. They were really supportive, as were my backroom staff as well."

He added: "I got through it OK and came out the other side. When you come out the other side it's a great feeling.

"There was a lot of people there for me, the LMA (League Managers Association) included. They were a great source of help."

Lennon urged anyone dealing with depression to seek help.

He said: "What you do is put a brave face on publicly - but inside you are feeling it.

"I totally understand why people don't want to talk about it but the more you talk about it to professional people the easier it becomes to deal with."