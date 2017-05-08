Dundee United announce signing of striker James Keatings

The forward has signed a pre-contract agreement with Ray McKinnon's side.

Switch: Keatings will move to United from Hibs this summer. SNS Group

Dundee United have announced that they have signed a pre-contract agreement with James Keatings and the striker will join Ray McKinnon's side next season.

Keatings' contract with Hibernian expires this summer, freeing him to talk to other clubs and he has now committed to United for the next two seasons.

The 25-year old scored eight times this season as Hibs won the Championship title and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

It is the third time the forward has won promotion to the top flight following success with Hamilton and Hearts.

Keatings said: "I look forward to joining Dundee United. I have enjoyed playing at Tannadice and I know I am joining a fantastic club with a great reputation who are set up to be in the Premiership.

"My goal is to be scoring in the Premiership for United whether it is next season or beyond."