Sinclair: 'Never give up' attitude brought Celtic success

The Hoops winger has been named Player of the Year after a stellar season.

Scott Sinclair says his success with Celtic this season can be put down to a "never give up" attitude.

The winger was crowned as PFA Player of the Year on Sunday evening, adding that accolade to two club awards, a league title and a League Cup in his first season in Scotland.

The 28-year old reflected on a season during which he has starred for the champions after his career in England had gone off track.

A move from Swansea City to Manchester City saw first team opportunities limited before his time at Aston Villa ended with relegation last summer.

He said the right approach to those challenges laid the groundwork for the form he is enjoying now, and he advised any young players to keep the same mindset.

"It goes to show, when you have gone through so much tough times in your career of not playing, getting relegated, I was one who was staying behind training and still did things at home," Sinclair said.

"And, looking back now, it was all worth it. If I could give any advice to any young players out there, it would be to never give up.

"People are always going to pull you down and say you are not good enough but the main thing is on a personal level that I kept going and never gave up, and I am getting my rewards for it."

He added: "As a professional, that's what is instilled in me, to never give up. I had so many years of not playing and to get relegated, it's been so tough.

"I could have stayed down in England and enjoyed my life and had it nice and cosy. But I didn't want that. I wanted much more.

"And I think that's what I am always going to be like throughout my career, always giving more, wanting to play football and wanting to play week in, week out, and that's what I am doing now."

Now, Sinclair is aiming to complete a treble with victory in the Scottish Cup final before looking ahead to next season and taking further strides as an individual and as a team.

"There is always room for improvement," he said. "It will just be slight changes of movements, maybe getting in the box more, just things like that to come back much better.

"As long as this squad sticks together, we go into next season and hopefully progress into the Champions League and do better than we did this season. There is always room for improvement."