United are form team ahead of play-offs, says McKinnon

The Terrors are unbeaten in their last six matches and face Morton.

Ready: McKinnon says his team can progress. SNS Group

Ray McKinnon believes Dundee United are the form team heading into the Premiership play-offs.

United, who take on Morton in the quarter-finals, are unbeaten in their last six league games and have claimed ten points during that period.

Second place Falkirk, who will face the winner in the semi-finals, have won 12 points during the same period while Jim Duffy's Ton side have only secured three points.

United drew 1-1 with Morton at Cappielow on Saturday in what was a warm up for this two-leg tie.

"I think leading into these play-offs, we are the form side," the former Raith Rovers boss said.

"We should have won the last six games, we have created enough chances to win the six games, which is a real positive for us. We did the same on Saturday. We have hit the woodwork five or six times.

"So it's important to make sure we realise we are in good form. We haven't had the just rewards in these six games but we go into the games in the right frame of mind."