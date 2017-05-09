Cummings challenges Still Game star to wrestling match

PFA Player of the Year award shenanigans could lead to the return of Cumdog.

Who's your money on, Cumdog or Navid? SNS

Hibernian striker Jason Cummings has challenged Still Games' Navid to a wrestling match.

The 21-year-old met actor Sanjeev Koli, who plays the character Navid in the Scottish sitcom, at the PFA Scotland Player of the Year awards on Sunday evening.

Cummings shed light on the pair's encounter on Monday, posting a video of Koli calling him a "dirty, dirty Hibee" on Twitter.

The taunt led to them exchanging tweets throughout the evening with Cummings challenging Koli to a fight in the show's pub, The Clansman.

It was only last month the goalscorer adopted the persona of 'Cumdog' and took on Scottish wrestler Grado in a bizarre video at Easter Road. Could this be round II?

Warning: Video contains swearing.