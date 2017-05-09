Scotland defender Christophe Berra becomes free agent

The internationalist leaves Ipswich Town after four seasons at Portman Road.

Chrisptophe Berra has bid farewell to Ipswich Town. SNS

Scotland internationalist Christophe Berra is now a free agent after leaving English Championship side Ipswich Town.

The defender, who spent four seasons at Portman Road, decided not to sign a new contract due to personal reasons.

Berra has been linked with a move back to former club Hearts where he started his career as a youth prospect before playing for the first team for five and a half seasons.

Speaking in January, Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy dismissed the reports saying "That's as far away from the truth as you can get. It's nuts."

Berra has also been linked with a move to Rangers since it became clear he would leave the club at the end of the season.

He made 185 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring 14 goals and contributing five assists. He was only shown one red card during his time there.

Speaking to the club, Berra said "I've loved my time at Ipswich and it's a great club. I wish everyone there success in the future."