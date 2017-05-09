Five Hibs players sign new deals with promoted side

Manager Neil Lennon has been dishing out two-year contract extensions.

Hibs: Players and staff celebrate Championship win. SNS

Newly promoted Hibernian have secured five players on new contracts ahead of their return to Scotland's top flight.

Captain David Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley and Ross Laidlaw have all put pen to paper on new two-year deals that will keep them at the club until summer 2019.

It comes just weeks after Hibs clinched the Championship title. They were presented with the trophy on Saturday, the final day of the campaign.

Gray, who has already written himself into the history books by scoring the winning goal in last season's Scottish Cup final, extends his stay after three years at the club.

Defender McGregor, who made the PFA Championship Team of the Year this season, his second consecutive time since joining Hibs, was also one of the players to agree to a new deal.

Another to pen a new contract is youth academy graduate Stevenson.

He has made more than 350 appearances for the side and is the only player in the club's history to have a winners' medal for both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Bartley and Laidlaw have also committed their futures to the club as they prepare to embark on the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.