Rangers prospect Billy Gilmour agrees to join Chelsea

The 16-year-old will move south of the border at the end of the season.

London's calling: Billy Gilmour will leave Rangers in the summer. SNS

Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour has agreed to join English Premier League side Chelsea in the summer.

The highly-praised prospect, who has been included in Rangers' first team training sessions this season, has been linked with a number of clubs both south of the border and across Europe in recent months.

Rangers had expressed their desire to keep the 16-year-old at the club, having held meetings with his parents, but he has opted to join England's top flight instead of pursue a career in Scotland.

Gilmour is yet to make a senior appearance for the Ibrox side.

In a statement on the official site, Rangers have said they will receive an undisclosed fee for the player with further payouts possible in the future when milestones are reached.

They added: "We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers. Everyone at Rangers wishes Billy well for his future."