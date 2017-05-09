Rangers prospect Billy Gilmour agrees to join Chelsea
The 16-year-old will move south of the border at the end of the season.
Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour has agreed to join English Premier League side Chelsea in the summer.
The highly-praised prospect, who has been included in Rangers' first team training sessions this season, has been linked with a number of clubs both south of the border and across Europe in recent months.
Rangers had expressed their desire to keep the 16-year-old at the club, having held meetings with his parents, but he has opted to join England's top flight instead of pursue a career in Scotland.
Gilmour is yet to make a senior appearance for the Ibrox side.
In a statement on the official site, Rangers have said they will receive an undisclosed fee for the player with further payouts possible in the future when milestones are reached.
They added: "We are pleased with this outcome and believe this deal represents good value for Rangers. Everyone at Rangers wishes Billy well for his future."