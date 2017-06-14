Celtic agree fee with Aberdeen for winger Jonny Hayes

The 29-year-old could become Brendan Rodgers' first signing of the window.

Jonny Hayes: Scored against Celtic in Scottish Cup final. SNS

Celtic have agreed a transfer fee of over £1 million with Aberdeen for winger Jonny Hayes.

STV understands a deal was struck on Wednesday for the 29-year-old, which is also likely to see Parkhead midfielder Ryan Christie join Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

Hayes is currently on a family holiday but is poised to travel to Glasgow for a medical.

The Aberdeen player, who was part of the Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifier against Austria at the weekend, scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, including against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

The Scottish Champions faced competition from Championship side Cardiff City, but Neil Warnock's side dropped their interest on Monday

Hayes signed for Aberdeen on a free transfer from Inverness in 2012, making nearly 200 appearances and scoring 30 goals for the Dons.

Ryan Christie spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen, winning Young Player of the Year at the club.

