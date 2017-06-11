Scotland can win remaining qualifiers, says Robertson

The full-back says Scotland showed their strength in the 2-2 draw with England.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5467002798001-robertson-on-russia-2018-hopes.jpg" />

Andrew Robertson believes Scotland can win their remaining four World Cup qualifiers to give themselves a chance of reaching the play-offs.

The Scots were within seconds of taking a vital three points from England at Hampden on Saturday after two stunning Leigh Griffiths free-kicks had given them a lead to defend. Harry Kane equalised in injury time to silence the Tartan Army but also change the shape of Group F and Scotland's chances of making Russia 2018.

The 2-2 draw leaves Scotland in fourth place, three points behind Slovenia and four behind Slovakia with four games to play.

Gordon Strachan and his players travel to Lithuania on September 1 before playing Malta at Hampden three days later before a double-header against Slovakia at home and Slovenia away.

Roberston was confident about Scotland's prospects in all four matches and possibly taking second place in the group.

"If you look at the fixtures we've got, I think we're capable of beating them all," Robertson said.

"Slovakia away was a disappointing performance and so was Lithuania at home, we're not hiding from that.

"If we can up that performance by 10 or 20% then I believe we've got the better of them.

"Then we can beat the other two teams that we've already got points off."

The full-back conceded that Scotland's absence from Euro 2016 was particularly painful given that the other home nations all qualified but said that Saturday's performance against England was a statement of their ability.

"The last campaign was very disappointing, seeing all the home nations going and we were left behind," he said. "Especially from the start we had in that campaign and it was looking like we had a massive chance.

"Today we were against England and we've managed to match them when they're all playing in the top four of the Premier League, they're better on paper but today we matched them all over the pitch."