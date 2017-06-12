Transfer Talk: Baggies eye Griffiths, Dons want Stewart

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Griffiths attracting interest from down south. SNS

With Harry Kane's 90+3 minute equaliser at Hampden, the curtain finally fell on the 2016-17 season.

But, as ever clubs, are keen to rebuild as quickly as possible, with European qualifiers and League Cup ties just around the corner.

For Celtic it may be about holding on to their stars rather than bringing in others.

It seems after his free-kick double against England, Leigh Griffiths has caught the eye of English Premier League clubs, with West Brom and Newcastle reportedly interested in the striker.

Derek McInnes is looking to delve into the transfer market and is eyeing up a move for former Dundee forward Greg Stewart.

Elsewhere it seems Hibs could be losing one of their top assets with Jason Cummings seemingly set to join up with Mark Warburton at Nottingham Forest.

And Gary Mackay-Stevens could be on his way out of Celtic as Sheffield United look to lure the winger away from Brendan Rodgers' treble winners.

