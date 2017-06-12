Alfredo Morelos in Scotland to complete move to Rangers

The 20-year-old striker is set to become Rangers sixth signing of the summer.

Arrived: Morelos in Edinburgh Airport. SNS

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos has arrived in Scotland to complete his move to Rangers.

The 20-year-old will become the sixth player to join Pedro Caixinha's mini-revolution at Ibrox after flying into Edinburgh this morning.

Morelos, who plays for Finnish side HJK Helsinki, scored 21 goals in 25 appearances last season.

Subject to a work permit and passing a medical, the striker will join Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio and Daniel Candeias, who all signed on the dotted line in the last week.

Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are also poised to sign when work permits are secured.

STV understands Rangers are also stepping up their efforts to sign Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans from Norwich City.

Having already had a bid rejected, Pedro Caixinha is hoping to bring the midfielder to Ibrox before their Europa League qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Joe Garner could be set to leave Ibrox with Ipswich Town reportedly trying to lure the striker to Portman Road.