I've come to Rangers to win titles, says Alfredo Morelos

Ronnie Charters

The 20-year-old flew into Edinburgh Airport before travelling to Glasgow for talks.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos says he has arrived in Scotland to win titles as he looks to complete his move to Rangers from HJK Helsinki.

Morelos, who scored 21 goals in 25 appearances last season, flew into Scotland on Monday to secure a deal with Rangers and could become Pedro Caixinha's sixth summer signing.

Speaking at Edinburgh Airport, the 20-year-old said he has come to Rangers to win trophies and said he is looking forward to bringing success to the club.

He said: "It's going to be a wonderful experience to be here at Rangers so I'm really happy about it and also about fans welcoming me, sending me lots of support. I'm very happy to be here and to show everyone my scoring skills.

"I've been doing things right in the last few months and I come here to Rangers to contribute to the team, to the club and to win some titles which is really important for Rangers.

"I want to continue what I was doing for HJK Helsinki, scoring goals and to contribute to the team which is the most important thing. I'd like to send a special hug to all our supporters. I'll see you soon."

Alfredo Morelos

He added: "I know Rangers from the internet, their supporters, they're wonderful. Rangers are a big team here in Scotland.

"The Old Firm is just incredible, a different game with lots of emotions so I just hope to make things right as I've been doing lately and I hope the manager can count on me so I can play every game."

Morelos says he is excited to work with Rangers manager Pedro Caixihna if the deal can go through and says he styles himself and his style of play on fellow Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

He said: "What I know (about Pedro) is that he was in Mexico so I'll be quite easy for me to work with him, to speak with him as I know he speaks Spanish as well as other mates in Rangers so that'll make it easier for me to adapt quickly to the team.

"Falcao is an amazing player. Falcao is scoring for the national team, for Monaco... he's an amazing person as well, humble... I hope I can play with him in the national team soon.

"I'm very young, I'm 20 years old so I just hope I can continue making progress here, scoring lots of goals, so I can be selected for my national team and play with Falcao, with James (Rodriguez), and with so many other important players."

Subject to a work permit and medical, Morelos will join Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack, Dacio, Fabio Cardoso and Daniel Candeias in the Rangers squad.

Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are all poised to sign when work permits are secured.

